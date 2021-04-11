AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCOMMUNITY LIFE Community Life Apr 11, 2021 Apr 11, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Dana and Marty McTamney hit the 24 year marker with open road ahead. Hometown sailor Courtney Ameye is back on U.S. soil after being deployed for 4 years overseas. Jeannine Clark was a hit with her family after bringing home this adorable bundle of fur, Achilles JJ and Santana Morgan border Gianluca and Aria Montenegro during a Philly International cultural event. Michael O'Brien was ecstatic over his Easter egg hunt pickings. Miley Eckelmeyer was a radiant sight on her 6th birthday. Rich and Megan Decker helped son Aiden celebrate his Dragon's tournament MVP award. Sabrina (L) and Vivian Cantor will have a lifelong memory of their Easter Bunny encounter. Sid Jones gets to watch son Mekhi grow a little taller every day. Stellar athleteJordan O'Brien, surrounded by family, signed a letter of intent for St Joe's University. The Easter Bunny (aka Chris Morris) squares off with the Phillie Phanatic at CB Park. The McCullough family was instrumental in bringing about a Phils opening weekend sweep. Vayda Baumgart looks positively stunning for her first Easter experience. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFirst time trout fishing, Norristown boy lands a 'giant' oneMontgomery County Election Board authorizes relocation of 15 polling placesAmbler parks cleanup plannedSouderton's Concert Sundaes schedules full slate of outdoor shows beginning June 27Finding Shelter hosts free clinic for Montgomery County petsConditional preliminary approval OK'd for final phase of redevelopment of former Souderton Area High School siteHenry Winkler to make guest appearance at West Chester University fundraising galaKing of Prussia woman accused of role in drug ring linked to alleged cartel memberTelford Happenings formed; Telford Night Market season starts June 2Former Warminster, North Wales police officer charged with sexually abusing boys Images Videos Upcoming Events Apr 15 Affinity Toastmasters, Willow Grove - Public Speaking Made FUN - Guests Welcome!- Affinity Toastmasters Club Meeting Thu, Apr 15, 2021 Apr 15 Affinity Toastmasters Club Meeting - Public Speaking Made FUN - Guests Welcome! Willow Grove Thu, Apr 15, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events Subscribe to Newsletters