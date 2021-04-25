AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Apr 25, 2021 Apr 25, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Blue chip photographer Ben Murphy captured this exquisite shot of an American Bald Eagle at Bombay Hook on the Delaware Bay. Bobby Markey (C), with fellow Markeys, signed a Letter of Intent for football at Dickinson College. Chris Morris continues his hilarious hijinx with the Phillie Phanatic at CB Park. Endearing Vayda Baumgart recently passed the 3 month milestone in her life's journey. IHM is close to their Race For Education goal of $25,000 for school improvements. Michael Breen was awarded MVP status for his performance in his team's 1st NFL Flag game. Molly Devenney, Kate Rosanova, Emma Jacobs, Gianna Liciardello, and Marissa Kelly received their Jr. Class Rings at Archbishop Carroll HS. Newly licensed Leah Pedraza was gifted a new set of wheels by parents Janette and Mark Mancini. Patrick Grady, with folks Megan and John, is a proud National Honor Society inductee at LaSalle HS. Paul Kern creatively recycled plastic bottles into fish for an Earth Day project. Penn State soph Kerri Campbell will be joining the National Guard Reserves this summer through the Army ROTC program. Sherell Miller can't believe how big her now teenage son Ryan Martin has grown. The new generation Wissahickon Crick Anglers were out in force with Bugsy Martin (L), Kevin Pownall, Nick Artilio, John Cubbin,Cody Hollenbach, Pete Monsa, and Nick Pownall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wisahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUrsinus student arrested opposite hate protest near campusAttempted suicide temporarily closes park in FranconiaKelly Laustsen announces candidacy for Perkasie mayorNew train station in Coatesville on track for construction; $650,000 in funding awardedMontgomery County announces schedule for 2021 road pavingMan draws prison sentence for drug trafficking in LimerickPW sophomore to appear on 'American Ninja Warrior'Pennridge area police briefs for week of April 25Upper Dublin Medals award winners namedBail increased for former D.A.R.E. officer accused of assaulting children Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters