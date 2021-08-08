AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Aug 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Andy and Logan Brock (L) got in some father-son bonding at a Phila. Union game. At the age of 1, CeCe Antonucci is already an expert cake eater. Ava (L) and Olivia Johnson display the special bond they have with their beloved Winston. Beckett Henry (L) and Haley Naughton display some of the costumes exhibited during Houston Summer Camp's Halloween Dress Up Day. Chris Quinn and Steph Valucci recently welcomed bundle of joy Finley into the world. Greta Schrader celebrated #12 with friends Clara Ritchie and Victoria Hochstuhl at Dave & Busters. Jabar Dawkins gets ready to hammer a ball over the fence during a Home Run Derby at an Outlaws tournament in Tennessee. Jeanne Navea, with husband Matt, is the reigning queen of Song Quiz music trivia. Justin (L) and Jason DiBenedetto were thrilled to be at CB Park rooting for their fav team. Ryan Daley celebrated his 8th with mom Mel and sisters Brooke (L) and Reese. The Rox Rebels U12 stormed Myrtle Beach for a week of pure fun and lots of baseball. The Samarco and Murphy families had a splendid vacation together in the Outer Banks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manayunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFive people accused of participating in multi-county gun trafficking networkLongwood Gardens closed until Aug. 4 following tanker truck crash into visitor's centerPennridge area police briefs for week of Aug. 8Letter to editor: Souderton schools can and should accept diversityAccused Norristown killer won't face death penalty at trialPennridge Regional Police considering adding second sergeant positionNorth Wales school bus driver headed to trial on child porn chargesSkippack claims Perky League title by winning decisive Game 5 over Valley ForgeArt in Storefront includes an Ambler business contestNatural Selections: New mystery illness killing our birds Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters