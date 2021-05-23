AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCOMMUNITY LIFE Communiy Life May 23, 2021 May 23, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 3 sport athlete Bobby Markey, with parents Jess and Bob, was honored on DCH Senior Dedication Day A Sweet 16 party brought smiles to the stunning Madeline McMahon. Casey Grady, flanked by parents Liz and Brian, is now a proud member of the LaSalle University Alumnae. Eric Cox (L), Brandon Cox, Mark Kovacs, and John McCullough did some buddy bonding at the St. Gregory's carnival. JJ Morgan holds a banner commemorating the roots of the Rox United Soccer Club with the Houston and Indian programs. J.P. Devlin cordially greeted individuals at the Andorra Library. LaSalle HS recently held a Mass welcoming incoming freshmen. Marissa Pownall made parents Marty and Carolyn proud with her graduation from Ursinus. Roman Catholic senior Danny DeVuono celebrated the conclusion of his year number 18 with his family. The Hallahan soccer team and Alumni had a final go round to bring some emotional closure to their program ending. Three cheers for Zack Campbell for earning a degree in astrophysicics at Penn State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls. Manyunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County school board racesFive candidates in the running for four Souderton Area School Board seatsMontgomery County voters decide two district judge contests, set stage for November battles in three othersFranconia OKs new Neighborhood Overlay DistrictLower Salford supervisors working on bamboo banPrimary removes two incumbents from Pennridge board raceTrinity Lutheran tower repairs help preserve Perkasie historyPleasant Spring Mini Golf opens in PerkasiePennridge area police briefs for week of May 23First responders participate in Lansdale SEPTA train crash simulation Images Videos Subscribe to Newsletters