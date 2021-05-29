By Rick Cawley
The Henry Houston American Legion Post #3 recently teamed up with the 21st Ward Veterans Association and Boy Scout Troop #334 to place American flags on the gravemarkers of veterans buried at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Cheltenham Ave. A few dozen volunteers and veterans under the guidance of Henry Houston Commander Bruce Driscoll, placed over 6,000 flags covering the enormous burial site. Volunteers were assigned sectors from a cemetery map to guarantee that all the veterans were honored in the annual pre-Memorial Day event. In addition to the flag distribution, Volunteers also retrieved worn out flags for proper disposal. In addition to displaying their patriotic sentiments, those with Fit-Bits got the extra bonus of logging thousands of fitness enhancing steps.