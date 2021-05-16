By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Friends of the Wissahickon took part in a trash clean up event recently as part of the City's Love Your Park initiative. FOW Trail Ambassadors Jayne Guare and Mary Phalan were on hand to deal with volunteer registration. FOW Volunteer Manager Shawn Green greeted the volunteer group and discussed the significance of the Wissahickon watershed and the importance of maintaining a clean habitat for the preservation of native animals in our area and the aesthetic appeal to the thousands of nature lovers who visit the park each day. Bells Mill was blocked off in both directions by 5th District police and Flagger Force to allow volunteers to work alongside the roadway unimpeded by traffic. Volunteers removed roadside clutter while separating as much as possible items that could be recycled.