By Rick Cawley

For the Review

The Friends of the Wissahickon took part in a trash clean up event recently as part of the City's Love Your Park initiative. FOW Trail Ambassadors Jayne Guare and Mary Phalan were on hand to deal with volunteer registration. FOW Volunteer Manager Shawn Green greeted the volunteer group and discussed the significance of the Wissahickon watershed and the importance of maintaining a clean habitat for the preservation of native animals in our area and the aesthetic appeal to the thousands of nature lovers who visit the park each day. Bells Mill was blocked off in both directions by 5th District police and Flagger Force to allow volunteers to work alongside the roadway unimpeded by traffic. Volunteers removed roadside clutter while separating as much as possible items that could be recycled.

The FOW is an official park partner with Phila. Parks & Recreation whose mission revolves around conserving and improving the 1,800 acre expanse of the Wissahickon Valley. FOW staff and volunteers have been working since 1924 to reduce ground surface runoff into the watershed while improving the quality of the park's natural habitat to visitors.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus