By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Gators finished off a dominating season by capturing the 21st Ward Jr. Softball title with a convincing 13-3 victory over the runner-up Bulldogs. Pia Pacell turned in another strong pitching performance backed by solid hitting throughout the Gators lineup.The 14-0 Gators were helmed by Anne Lowther with Claire Pacell, Kelly Lees, and Faith Scally in support. The team consisted of Pia Pacell, Sienna Bunt, Grace Press, Maddie Press, Emma Caton, Jacky Ahearn, Madelyn Dougherty, Molly Groark, Carley Maher, Lianna Lavelle,Grace Hoffman, and Emma Hacker. The Bulldogs were coached by Marykate Snyderman, Chris Rosanova, Dino D'Alicandro and Jeff Kane.