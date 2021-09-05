By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Let’s face it … the ’20-’21 school year will probably not go down as anyone’s favorite. Most public school students in Philly got little or no in-person learning. The Green Woods Charter fared luckier than most as they were able to provide a phased in return to school for those parents wishing to take advantage of it.
After having the building shut down the previous March, the K-2 students were given the opportunity to return from virtual learning in late October, while the rest of the student body saw a February or April return to campus. More than 80% of the students came through Green Woods doors by year’s end, while the rest opted to continue in virtual mode.
Although there might have been a few bumps in the road, the staff and students made to June relatively unscathed in terms of COVID setbacks. Chalk that up to a strict adherence to safety protocols and a willingness by all to buy into the CDC recommendations.
The ’21-’22 school year has already trumped its predecesssor as school buses and cars began rolling in the Green Woods parking lot bright and early on August 30, dropping often mostly eager and smiling faces on the first scheduled day of school.
The School District of Philadelphia had their “across the board” return to in-person learning the following day, with most students not having set foot into a school building in a year and a half.
Some Green Woods support staff were out directing traffic or assisting students from buses and cars in the drop off area, while others were briskly shuttling them into the building where they were warmly greeted by their classroom teachers.
With students and staff donning masks and following the same procedures that had gotten them successfully through the previous term, it was then back to the business of students learning and growing in an environment that also emphasizes the social and emotional development of the youngsters.
Green Woods Charter CEO/Principal Debi Durso summed up everyone’s expectations for the upcoming year pretty nicely by saying that “we are excited to welcome our students back for the 2021-2022