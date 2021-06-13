By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Greenwoods Charter recently held their annual Field Day for the lower elementary age population. The upper school had previously held their own field day to minimize the amount of social contacting between students.
Dean of Students Joe Ferrante was the main catalyst behind the events doing the brunt of the behind the scenes organizing the logistics for each race and enlisting the cooperation of the Greenwoods staff to carry out his master plan. Ferrante provided a wide range of relay contests that were age appropriate and success-oriented, while still providing significant challenges for the competitors.
In addition to utilizing their school grounds, Greenwoods was the recipient of generously donated field time by the Roxborough YMCA so that the school could enable adequate spacing for events and also to take advantage of the Y’s luscious playing surface.
It was all hands on deck for all available Greenwoods staff to support the endeavor. Principal Debi Durso, Asst. Principal Bill Cascarina, Finance Director John Polk, PE Teacher Jonathan Muhammad and a host of others were all more than willing to endure a little perspiration to ensure that the students had a memorable and fun-filled experience.
Despite the brutally hot weather conditions prevailing that day, the students and staff were enthusiastic throughout the friendly competition, althou