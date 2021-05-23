By Rik Cawley
For the Review
The Hallahan Softball Team’s season came to an abrupt halt following their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Little Flower in the play-in round of the Catholic League playoffs.
As crushing as a loss like this was, it was even more magnified that this might be the end of the school’s softball program on the heels of the archdiocese’s decision to close the school next month. The final out might have been another symbolic realization to the many alumni and supporters that had worked feverishly in the past few months to try to keep their beloved edifice open.
However, little did the players know that behind the scenes the Friends of Hallahan group was diligently working to preserve the legacy of the school announcing later in the week that plans were underway to establish a private academy that would be committed to continuing the core values of the Hallahan heritage. The new institution being planned would be called the Mary Hallahan McMichan Academy, named after its original foundress and benefactor, and would have as its mission to carry on the Hallahan traditions that have endured for over a century.
Anyway, back to softball. It wasn’t as though the Mickey Mouse didn’t have chances to win the game. They had numerous scoring chances to take the lead but could not come up with the big hit when needed. A prime example was the loading of the bases in the 6th inning with no outs and then squandering a golden opportunity to tie the game or even forge ahead.
A key at bat in that inning that help load the bases was catcher Emma Bannon fouling off 6 consecutive 3-2 pitches in an epic showdown with Little Flower hurler Jackie Forsythe before forcing a well-earned base on balls. Bannon recounted her dramatic at bat by saying, “I wanted to get a hit, but getting a walk and getting on base was just as good at that point. I just wanted to do what was best for my team.”
A fly ball off the bat of sophomore slugger Faith Scally looked like it might have a chance to plate a run, but it just wasn’t quite deep enough for Hallahan to risk getting the tying run thrown out at home with the reliable Hallee Mawhinney due up next.
Mawhinney stopped a few hearts when she scorched a tracer at Little Flower shortstop Kendall Szor who made a miraculous stab of a difficult short hop and then fired a laser to first baseman Megan Dugan to nip Mawhinney and allow Little Flower to escape the inning unscathed.
The game was a classic barnburner with fans and players on the edge of their seat for every pitch. Little Flower drew first blood on an RBI single by Dugan, but Hallahan responded with a sac fly from Paris Balilonis to drive in Scally to knot the score at one. Little Flower scored the eventual winning run in the third as Szor scored on a well-placed rollout to second by Allie Szychulski.
For the rest of the game Hallahan pitcher Ava Lawrence and LF’s Jackie Forsythe battled tooth and nail to escape one potential rally after another and give their teams a fighting chance to win. To the dismay of Hallahan fans and players, it didn’t quite work out in their favor, despite a valiant effort.
Being the number 9 seed, it would have been an uphill battle for Brian Sitongia’s squad to advance in the playoffs even with a win. But in sports, you always try to win to play another day, especially when each game could be the school’s final occasion to sport the school colors. Faith Scally probably best summed up the emotional mindset of everyone affected by the loss of the game and, ultimately, the scheduled closing of the school by stating “we knew it had to come to end eventually but we wish it wasn’t so soon.”
Having already selected schools for the next school year, some of the Hallahan underclasswomen will most likely be wearing uniforms of differing schools down the road as they move on in the academic careers but it will never take away the profound memories of once donning a Hallahan jersey and the reassuring feeling of being part of the Hallahan family.