By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Hillside Playground recently played host to a memorial tribute to their late director Lonnie Cohen who passed away suddenly in late July. Rec III Leader Cohen, a Roxborough resident, was 51 at the time of his passing and left behind countless friends, family, and associates who were devastated by the tragic news.
The event was held on a gorgeous Friday evening outside the entrance to the facility where Cohen, a 23- year Parks & Recreation veteran, had given his heart and soul to help make our community the vibrant and caring place that it is. Vibrant and caring could be used to sum up his bigger than life personality as well.
Current Hillside Rec Leader Brielle Harvey, who saw Cohen as a wonderful mentor, presided over the ceremony that drew scores of people whose lives Cohen had touched during his years with the Rec Department and the PP&R soccer program.
Tom Dignam, Program Manager for the PP&R, read off a citation from City Council highlighting the many examples of Cohen’s selfless contributions for the betterment of the citizens of our city and his mission to provide rewarding sports outlets to the youth under his care.
A candlelit moment of silence brought as many smiles as tears while those in attendance reflected back on how Cohen had such a positive effect on those whose lives crossed paths with his. Pretty much everyone had a golden nugget Lonnie story to tell as his supporters mingled amongst each other to add a little closure on a life that will still be creating ripples in years to come.
Below is a summary of testimonials compiled by former Rec Leader 2 at Hillside and colleague, Tom Ballingall, that will help illustrate Cohen’s far-reaching impact throughout the years.
Ballingall himself reflected that “I was fortunate to spend 3+ years working side by side with Lonnie at Hillside. He taught me so much and was someone that I leaned on for advice until his final days. More importantly, he was a good friend who was always there for me and my family, especially when we were dealing with my daughter Reese’s lung disease. I will carry the knowledge that he shared with me for the rest of my working career, bit I will hold onto the memories of our friendship forever.”
Michael Grubb, Sports & Athletics Program Coordinator for PP&R, recalled how he and Cohen “worked very closely during Lonnie’s tenure as PP&R Soccer Chairman. Our personalities complemented each other and balanced each other out so well. I appreciated his candor and matter of fact style ( that definitely took some getting used to). I know that I’ll still conduct the soccer program, always keeping him in mind.” He also pointed out how professional the Hillside staff have been “in dealing with such a traumatic event. To have the fortitude to plan and execute a memorial service speaks to the high caliber of people that they are.”
George Kilcullen, Rec Leader 3 and former colleague, praised Cohen by noting that “Lonnie was indescribable. He had no tolerance for silliness. He always gave an honest opinion. He could come off a little gruff, but he had a heart of gold. He was truly dedicated to the youth of the city.”
Jim Marino, retired Race Director for the Broad St. Run and Philly Marathon, remembered how helpful Cohen was to him. “Lonnie was an extremely dedicated worker who went above and beyond his duties as Director of Hillside. He was always willing to assist the many soccer programs throughout the city to give their programs the opportunity to compete on the citywide level. He was behind the scenes a major asset to the Broad St. Run as he assisted in the coordination of all finish line operations and festivities at the Navy Yard.”
Cohen’s sister, Jodi Cohen-Levine, was blown away by the heartfelt tribute. “My parents, my kids, and my husband were completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect for my brother Lonnie.”
She summed up her sibling in a nutshell, relating that “Lonnie was extremely private and very humble, and never shared how amazing he was, what a great boss he was, how much he did to improve Hillside Rec. Center and the people who call it home, and how much he loved every minute of it.”