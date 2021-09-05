By Rick Cawley
For the Review
For those of us unlucky enough to be caught in traffic during last
Thursday's horrendous commute, more than a few of us had to be cursing
the name of Ida. It wasn't bad enough that many of us had to endure
fallen trees, power outages, and torrential rains, but the local
flooding caused in the aftermath of the remnants of Hurricane Ida gave
us one more sucker punch to the gut.
The raging Schuylkill overflowed to the point that many of our major thoroughfares got shut down resulting in massive backups on the passable roadways. Here are a few of the images that were captured and shared on mass media by local photographers, with many using drones. Special thanks to Ryan Gee, Trevor Waldspurger, Dan Tyson, Eric McMahon, Jay T Mulholland, and David Sofa for giving us a sense of the devastation that will not soon be forgotten.