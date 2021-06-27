By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The students at IHM got a picture perfect day to culminate the school year with their annual Spirit Day event. The relay-type activities that the students were engaged with each had a water theme which can always be counted on to generate plenty of excitement for the participants.
The planning and organization for the fun-filled activities was carried out by P.E. teacher Debbie Martelon, with assistance across the board from the IHM faculty. Each classroom teacher was given a detailed explanation of each activity allowing them to successfully initiate the water-based relays. Grade groups rotated after competing at each station allowing each of the students to participate in every relay.
Outgoing principal Andrew Lowry, who has done wonders over his 3 years at the school to increase faculty morale and student recognition while introducing innovative educational initiatives, circulated amongst the activities to provide his usual hands-on engagement with the appreciative student body. Incoming principal Patrick Foley will be able to follow in the momentum generated by Mr. Lowry as he takes over the reins this fall.
The students had a memorable experience with the water-themed relays that were success-oriented regardless of skill levels. Mrs. Martelon outdid herself in providing the utilization of clever ideas in transporting water in all shapes and forms. The “Bucket Brigade” relay and the usage of a squirt gun to knock down targets were particularly inventive. Martelon was pleased with the way the day turned out but said she “can’t wait to try out some new ideas next year.”
You can’t have water activities without water. Spanish teacher Jack Crist did yeoman’s work lugging buckets of water to each activity to ensure an unlimited supply chain as well as helping Mrs. Martelon with pre-event setup.
The looks of joy and jubilation on the faces of the youngsters was all you would need to judge that the endeavor was a smash hit.