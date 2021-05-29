By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The IHM CYO Varsity Baseball Team advanced in the Regional playoffs after squashing rival St. Philip Neri 13-1. Pat Buckley allowed just one hit during his stint on the mound and scored 3 runs to help his own cause. Matt McGaughey allowed only one baserunner in two innings of work in relief. Brandon Saccone and Lucas Burns had two hits apiece to pace the offense. The IHM Knights are coached by Kevin Konowal, Kyle Konowal, Tommy Sparacino, and Tyler Herbetko. (IHM got knocked out of the playoffs in the next round with a crushing extra-inning defeat at the hands of Visitation).