By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The IHM CYO Track & Field team participated in the weekly Archdiocese meet at Arts Academy at Rush HS in the Far Northeast. The young athletes, all 64 of them, have shown significant progress in their scores through the course of the meets with many recording personal bests in the last contest. The coaching staff of Becky Hannigan, Kevin Tinneny, Christy Tinneny, Kevin Coupas, Helen Coupas, Lindsey Bair, Shannon Cupchak, and Sherell Miller deserve kudos for their level of commitment during the COVID impasse.