By Rick Cawley
For the Review
When IHM CYO X-Country harriers head up the initial hill at Belmont Plateau each Sunday, thoughts about runners from previous decades tackling the same sharp incline are probably the furthest things from their minds. More than likely they’re focused on where their next gasp of oxygen is gonna come from or why do their quadriceps suddenly feel like they’re on fire (at least that’s my memory).
Unlike most sports that have home and away venues that are specific to the individual sports, most school-based programs in the surrounding area have a shared history tackling the challenging course in West Fairmount Park. You could talk with any runner from any era and they would all have a similar experience permanently etched in their brains.
The Belmont Plateau features the iconic Philadelphia skyline, a sweeping vista, and the dreaded confrontation with some of the more demanding tests of mettle you’ll ever likely to find. Where else can you find a “Sure-Kill” hill? And while most sports have seen their fair share of changes to equipment and rules, running is still running no matter what era you’re from.
The 2021 IHM CYO X-Country team boasts 52 runners this fall with some as young as kindergarten. The cross-country program and its sibling, the track and field program, has been one of the more successful ventures in the archdiocese over the years. Season after season, IHM has continued to develop highly competitive runners, with scores moving on to successful high school and college careers.
However, not every runner can be a top-notch athlete and that is where the IHM program shines the most. The sheer numbers of youngsters coming out to run each year to train and compete is a glowing testament to the long line of outstanding coaches that have always provided opportunities for every child to find satisfaction from the simple rewards of improving times while encouraging self-determination and stick-to-it-ness, regardless of ability level.
The IHM running program, as well as many of the other sports programs at the school, can trace their ancestry back to the legendary Joe McGonigle in the mid to late '60s. McGonigle was sort of a sports Renaissance man in Roxborough through the '60s, '70s and '80s. He wanted to provide as many opportunities to as many kids that he could reach without catering to only elite players. He ran a baseball program in the 60’s in conjunction with John Boyce that taught basic skills and treated every youngster as an equal. No standings, no championships, just kids playing ball for the fun of it.
McGonigle carried that philosophy into the CYO ranks at IHM for over two decades, coaching as many sports as he could find time for while ensuring that each child got quality playing time. He is credited with starting many of the female sports teams at the school that would later blossom over the years and put girl’s sports on equal footing with the boy’s. A graduation award is given to an 8th grader each June at IHM who perpetuate McGonigle’s ideals of sportsmanship and fair play.
McGonigle had a hand in birthing the track and cross-country programs that would later flourish under his guidance and laid the groundwork for the long line of successors who followed in his footsteps.
Some of the names of outstanding leaders that followed McGonigle’s acclaimed heritage in the coaching timeline include Jerry Tozzi, Jim Welsh, John Finnegan, Tom Guano, John Belli, and Mike McBride. The late Tom Guano, who lent his running expertise to the program for decades, would still be out on the trails were it not for his untimely death a few years back. Guano was a steadying hand through many of the coaching transitions, touched the lives of thousands of runners, and has left his indelible mark on the program for posterity. A Tom Guano award is also given each year to honor the former Olympic Torch carrier to a runner who demonstrates Guano’s “dedication, love of running, and a constant desire to be better…always with a happy face.”
The current crop of IHM coaches include Becky Hannigan, Kevin and Christy Tinneny, Kevin and Helen Coupas, Jim Murphy, and Shannon Cupchak. The coaches work tirelessly with each runner to help them understand principles of pacing, to improve conditioning levels, and to help motivate them when the going gets tough. Coach Kevin Tinneny summed up their role best by stating that the coaches #1 goal is “to help each IHM runner achieve their personal best.”
Not every runner gets to stand up on the winner’s podium, but just seeing a runner shave off a few seconds from their previous time carries its own sense of reward. Which is what running and coaching runners is all about.
The coaches are well aware of the storied IHM CYO program and playing their part in a continuing and ever-evolving passion play each Sunday at the Belmont Plateau. As Coach Tinneny puts it, “sustained success comes from a long line of dedicated, caring, and knowledgeable coaching.” Ain’t that the truth!