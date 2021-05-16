By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The IHM CYO Varsity Softball Team hosted St.Teresa of Calcutta in their final home game for the 2021 season. Unfortunately for the home team, STC came away with a 12-1 victory. Grace O'Brien took the hill for the Knights with Sarah Scally coming in relief. Both hurlers did a solid job holding down a potent STC attack. Prior to the contest, IHM recognized their 8th grade players and parents with flowers and some sentimental keepsakes. The Knights were coached this year by Tim Scally, Tricia O'Brien, Bill Hannigan and Faith Scally.