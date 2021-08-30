By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Your attention please…Patrick Foley is in the house. Foley, heretofore to be known as Principal Foley, will be taking over the reins at IHM for the upcoming school year.
Foley was passed the baton by Andrew Lowry, who did wonders revitalizing the IHM school community during his 3-year tenure. Lowry can take credit for a host of ambitious initiatives through his hands-on approach including boosting faculty and student morale, upgrading educational technology, spotlighting student achievement, effectively using social media to improve public perception, and ratcheting up parental confidence in the school’s faith-based mission. Principal Lowry will now be creating a new footprint at the St. Thomas the Apostle School in Glen Mills.
Principal Foley is well aware of the big shoes that he is filling, but he has the quiet confidence and skill set to believe that he is the right man for the job. Foley brings to the table a pedigree resume and a wealth of experience that will no doubt continue the positive momentum created by Lowry and will create enough thrust to propel the IHM learning community into the stratosphere and beyond.
Foley was born in Quincy Massachusetts, but his family moved to Keene, New Hampshire when he was a tot. He first came to Philly to attend St Joe’s for English and eventually got his Masters in Education there. While at St Joe’s, he met his lovely wife, Kelly, who presently teaches English at West Catholic Prep. Twenty seven years of wedded bliss have produced 3 bright, talented, independent, and self-motivated children…Patrick, Emma, and Eamon.
All three graduated from St. Luke’s in Glenside, where the Foleys reside. The youngest, Eamon, graduated from Bishop McDevitt last Spring before it was closed down, and is starting the fall semester at Penn State. The older two are Archbishop Wood alum.
The couple humbly defer taking credit when trying to explain their children’s success stories, but they clearly hit the parent jackpot and feel especially blessed to have been bestowed with such good fortune.
Foley has been working under the Archdiocese umbrella for his entire professional career through the St. Gabriel’s System, which is an arm of the Catholic Social Services. The St. Gabriel’s System, which provided residential treatment for troubled youth, had been operating in the Philadelphia area since 1899. However, a number of logistical and financial factors triggered the Archdiocese to close down the system this past school year.
Foley got his feet wet in the early 90’s at De La Salle in Towne, first in the English department and subsequently as its vice-principal. His final leg in the St. Gabriel’s System landed him at De La Salle Vocational in Bensalem, starting as the VP and eventually being appointed principal. His tenure there allowed Foley to develop not only a repertoire of administrative skills, but just as importantly, a wealth of personal and spiritual growth.
As the beginning of his first stint as an elementary school principal draws near, Foley has been busy “getting the lay of the land.” He began getting acclimated at the end of the past school year meeting with faculty and parents and getting a sense of the daily operations, which he calls “a day-by-day process.”
High on his list of priorities is filling the list of several vacancies that have fallen into his lap. He trusts that he will have high quality teachers in those positions, mostly in the lower grades, by the sound of the first school bell.
Another obvious priority is to ensure that IHM is following the latest mandates and protocols regarding the Covid situation. IHM was able to offer a full year of in-person instruction and hybrid learning throughout the previous school term and got through relatively unscathed.
Foley is a big supporter of student and faculty recognition and hopes to continue in much the same vein as Principal Lowry in raising self esteem and student pride in the school’s academic and socialization achievements.
Putting names with faces is sometimes an overwhelming challenge when starting a new job, especially one that entails hundreds and hundreds of students, faculty, parents, and support staff. Foley is realistic enough to know that it won’t be an overnight undertaking, bit is confident that he will begin piecing together the citizenry mosaic within a relatively brief time.
Foley, like the rest of the students and staff, are sure to have a few opening day butterflies on Sept 8th. However, once the dust settles, Foley and the IHM school community will get down to business and looking forward to another exciting and educationally rewarding school year.