By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The IHM School recently held their Annual Race For Education fundraising event. According to event coordinator Traci Kovach, "we used an online platform where each student received their own race page to send to family and friends." The student's goal was to raise $25,000 for upgrades to the school building, including an overhaul of the intercom system and replacing some doors with high tech security features.
Well, the students must have pulled on the right heartstrings because not only did they reach their goal, but ultimately brought in a staggering $36,000 and some change. They marched in grade groups around the school block assisted by officers from the 5th District to ensure a safe route through the neighborhood on a pleasant Spring day The students were treated to a celebration party in the school parking lot following their walk..
Outgoing Principal Andrew Lowry, who has done wonders rejuvenating the school during his tenure, was ecstatic about the fundraising effort and the planned upgrade to the PA system that "will serve as a way for teachers to call the office in the event of an emergency and allow the office to communicate directly with individual classrooms." Principal Lowry was front and center in leading the student expedition, as he has been with every school function.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Dawn Cute, who sponsored one of the tuition raffle prizes as well as the Home & School Association and the Knights CYO organization who sponsored grade level prizes for students that raised over $100 each. And let us not forget Traci Kovach, who did yeoman's work in organizing and carrying out the massive undertaking.