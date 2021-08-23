By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Kendrick Recreation Center held a late summer basketball skills camp following the successful completion of their summer camp program. Kendrick Director Shane Martin oversaw the camp, with Jake Gratzinger holding the day-to-day reins. Aiding Gratzinger was an outstanding group of homegrown support staff including Riley Gallagher, Julia Kuneck, Colin Fadigan, Zack Opiela, and Steph DeAngelis. .About 30 campers ranging in age from as young as 5 to young teens took part in the week-long camp with emphasis on fundamentals of the game utilizing drills to develop proper footwork, ball handling, and shooting mechanics.