By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Local boxer Sean McBride notched a big "W" in his first career bout in the Golden Gloves Tournament staged recently at the Must Fight Boxing Club in Upper Darby. McBride was able to outlast Shuron Hill in a down-to-the-wire match. McBride is one of the proteges of homegrown boxing guru Joe Mahis, Sr. Mathis had two of his other boxers on the bill as well. Collin Brady was able to subdue IHM and Roman grad Tyler Zwicharowski in a hard-fought contest that was won by decision. Mathis also speaks highly of one of his other rookie boxers, Rich Chakejian, who was gearing up for his first competition in the Golden Gloves.