By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Another sign that things are slowly returning to normal in our neck of the woods is the return of the Annual Manayunk Arts Festival. However, rather than the normal closing of Main St. for the 32nd incarnation of event, the artisans' exhibits were cloistered into various parking lots and cubby holes along the Main St. corridor. Another twist in the plot was the absence of food vendors that provides the event its usual spectrum of eating choices.The scaled down version and the oppressive heat greatly reduced crowd size, but gave attendees more room to roam and browse the artist's exhibits. A return to the full scale event is planned by the Manayunk Development Corporation for 2022.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus