COMMUNITY
Manayunk Arts Festival Returns To Main Street
Manayunk Arts Festival Returns To Main Street
-
- Updated
- Comments
By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Another sign that things are slowly returning to normal in our neck of the woods is the return of the Annual Manayunk Arts Festival. However, rather than the normal closing of Main St. for the 32nd incarnation of event, the artisans' exhibits were cloistered into various parking lots and cubby holes along the Main St. corridor. Another twist in the plot was the absence of food vendors that provides the event its usual spectrum of eating choices.The scaled down version and the oppressive heat greatly reduced crowd size, but gave attendees more room to roam and browse the artist's exhibits. A return to the full scale event is planned by the Manayunk Development Corporation for 2022.
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Perkasie man charged with rape
- Summer concerts set in Perkasie, Silverdale
- Oreland parade set for Monday July 5th sponsored by Lions Club
- 'Polar Express' coming to Souderton for Christmas in July
- Groundbreaking held for Sellersville Senior Apartments; list already forming of people wanting to apply for affordable housing
- Upper Salford parades 'Red, White & Blue'
- Man accused in fatal DUI crash in Lower Gwynedd had prior DUI arrest
- Perkasie Carousel reopens for Pennridge Community Day
- Pennridge area police briefs week of July 4
- Penn Foundation says ransom not paid in ransomware attack; no indication that patient/client information misused