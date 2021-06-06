By Rick Cawley
For the Review
After a year’s hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, the annual Memorial Day salute to fallen soldiers rightfully returned to Gorgas Park. The 21st Ward Veterans Association along with the Henry Houston American Legion Post and the Dutch Helwig Marine Corps League were front and center for the patriotic event that attracted about 200 folks from our community and beyond.
Earlier in the day, there were also tributes to our heroes at the Wissahickon War Memorial and the Leverington Cemetery with many of the same attendees.
Bruce Hoffman, President of the 21st Ward Veterans Association, kicked things off with the Pledge of Allegiance and then proceeded to do his usual superb job as Master of Ceremony for the service. A bugler accented the Call to Colors.
Reverend Jack Kennedy provided the audience with a heartfelt invocation before ceding the podium to retired Army Col. James Browne. Col. Browne can always be counted on to provide a concise historical perspective on the origins of Memorial Day tracing back to the Civil war days. He related his belief that Memorial Day allows us “to reconnect to with history and our core values, so that we can continue to cherish the things we love about our country.” Of course, the things he was referring to are freedom and security.
Hoffman echoed similar sentiments about how our fallen veterans have paved the way so that our citizens can continue to live in a free and prosperous country. He espoused that “Memorial Day is about remembering those who sacrificed and gave their lives to make America the great nation that it is.” Hoffman embraced his belief that when he looks at our country that is often divided by opposing platforms, the only colors he sees are “Red, White and Blue.” He insisted that the Red, White, and Blue “are for everyone.”
The big moment in these services is always the placing of the wreath at the foot of the Gorgas Memorial to fallen WWI veterans whose names are etched for eternity on its hallowed marble. Taking the honors this year were Tim Murphy and Gene Weisenberger, both vets from the Dutch Helwig post.
A rifle brigade from the Henry Houston post consisting of Commander Bruce Driscoll, Mike Tomolonis, Tom Vollmer, and Len Turzo fired tribute shots into the blue skies above. The rifle salute was followed by a stirring Taps rendition by accomplished buglist, Michael Bromberg.
After some parting remarks, it was then off to the cookouts and family gatherings that were also put on hold last year, but now welcomed back with open arms.