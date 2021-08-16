By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve recently hosted a movie night at the iconic landmark on a splendid August evening.. URRP President Rich Giordano and Roxborough/ Manayunk Conservany President Tom Landsmann were the main catalysts for engineering the annual event. The film "Star Wars-The Force Awakens" was a wise choice for the multi-generational audience.
Attendees arriving were greeted with the aroma of freshly made popcorn and were each given an ample serving along with refreshments.The evening was not without a hitch, as a leak developed in the air-filled movie screen, but Landsmann was Mr. Fix-it with a handy roll of duct tape and the rest of the evening proceeded without incident. The audience, mostly in lawn chairs, got to see a fan favorite flick that had excellent sound quality amidst a local scenic treasure and a pleasant summer evening breeze.
A donation jar brought in much needed revenue to the organization that provides TLC to one of our communities true gems.