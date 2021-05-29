By Mike Weilbacher
The Lindback Foundation recently named its 2021 Distinguished Teacher honorees, an annual tradition since 2011, and, wonderfully, TWO Roxborough-area teachers were included, Kelsey Romano, a special education teacher at the Walter B. Saul High School for Agricultural Sciences, and Robert Bird, the founding teacher of the life skills/visually impaired program at Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School.
This week, we’ll share Kelsey Romano’s story; next week, we’ll present Robert Bird.
Kelsey is Saul’s learning support teacher, providing support in English, biology, study skills and more while serving as the school’s Special Education Compliance Monitor. In her third year at Saul, she has been a Philadelphia teacher for 11 years.
“Ms. Romano’s impact on Saul High School is immeasurable,” assistant principal Gabriel Tuffs told me last week. “She is not only a fabulous teacher, but she is so invested in ensuring we have a positive school culture. She brings limitless energy to her work and ensures that we create a welcoming and nurturing environment that values all students.”
Principal Alexa Dunn offered, “Aside from her stellar instructional work, she is also ensconced as a planner in all of our social-emotional and Diversity-Equity-Inclusion learning efforts here and also at the District level, and she leads the Race & Equity Event Planning Committee at Saul. At the District level, she is one of the leads on the Equity Coalition’s Communication and Marketing team. Her talents have affected student outcomes in myriad ways at Saul.”
“I think Ms. Romano is a good teacher because she is always willing to help,” one student noted. Also I have no idea how but she is always so happy and I think her happiness motivates other students. She's just so sweet and I truly appreciate her.” A second student agreed. “She helps us when we are struggling with work and tries to make us feel better when we are stressed. She is just amazing and caring.”
“This has been an extremely trying year for a hundred reasons,” Kelsey told me, “not the least of which is the absence of our students from Saul's beautiful campus. Speaking from a special education perspective, many of our students who are English Language Learners and who have (special needs) greatly benefit from the hands-on learning opportunities that Saul offers, but our teachers have been going above and beyond to mitigate that loss as much as possible. Our teachers have really gone above and beyond to bring the farm to our students’ homes.”
She was “extremely surprised” to learn she was named, as “I had never really thought a special education teacher won those awards. I immediately ran around the campus to find Principal Dunn to thank her for nominating me-- I knew it was her because the application is extensive and I couldn't imagine who else would do all that work for me.”
What’s this pandemic year been like for her? How did she engage her students over the web? “To try and engage students this year,” she confessed, “ I've begun loudly and terribly singing happy birthday to every student, reading texts in wild and poorly done accents, and tried to make class joyful and silly because I know teachers are competing with phones, TV, and all other types of devices that are way more interesting than us.”
She continued, “I learned how to play Among Us, created a teacher Instagram Account, and made sure to communicate with my students in whatever way they felt most comfortable. I have created or supported my colleagues in the creation of activities and lessons to address some of the national issues going on that our students have questions about including the murder of Walter Wallace Jr., the Derek Chauvin trial and conviction, and other issues related to the Black Lives Matter movement. I've been supporting our Student Race and Equity Committee run by the amazing Animal Science teacher, Ms. Tiffany Turrentine, and Assistant Principal Tuffs.”
Kelsey “really missed walking around our campus with students just to check out the flowers or wave at the sheep. Now that we're back at school, I've also been sharing lots of pictures of other teachers and myself walking around the campus so students can see what they have to look forward to next year.
The best part of teaching is “building relationships with students and their families, and being part of a vibrant, important community. Teaching is truly about social justice and a strong sense of community is key to ensuring we all learn from one another and achieve our individual and communal goals.”
Her principal offered amazing data to back up Kelsey’s success. “Ninth grade special education students,” Alexa Dunn noted, show a year-over-year increase of 31.5% (in performance),” a rather remarkable achievement, and across the whole school, special education students show a year-over-year increase of more than 17%, with attendance of these students increasing almost 30% in one year. And “in college and career readiness data, there is a 7% increase year-over-year increase in (these) students attending two-year and technical colleges.”
So students touched by Kelsey Romano attend school more often, perform better when there, and are more likely to advance to higher education. Yes, give her an award! Congratulations, Kelsey.
Next week: Lankenau’s Robert Bird
