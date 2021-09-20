By Mike Weilbacher
Ida creamed the region three weeks, burying homes, roads, and businesses under record flooding while spawning numerous tornadoes, destructive in their own right. As the region continues digging out, I’ll keep you updated on how residents and businesses are faring as they continue repairing, restoring, and reopening.
But my thoughts turned last week to the Schuylkill River Trail, so close to the river over so much of its run, one of the most popular amenities in Philadelphia, a trail ultimately connecting Bartram’s Garden through Center City to Valley Forge and beyond. It’s stretch through Manayunk and Roxborough along the old Manayunk Towpath is one of the most popular recreational paths in the region, a greenspace amenity, and one of the reasons so many people are now living along the river there-- easy access to the trail is a huge selling point for those many townhouse complexes.
The Schuylkill’s level in Norristown reached 26.85 feet, shattering the previous 1971 record of 25.10 feet - this is the water that buried Bridgeport and River Road. In the lower Schuylkill in Center City, Ida produced the largest flooding in 150 years, not breaking an astonishing 1869 flooding event. But it transformed the Vine Street Expressway into a canal, a wickedly eerie sight.
Here, the water flowed over and across the River Trail, scouring the trail, pulling out and twisting fences, ripping out trees, and depositing mud everywhere. Litter, especially plastic, has washed up across the trail, those ubiquitous plastic bags dangling high up in trees showing where the water line was. It was - and is - a mess, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has been clearing and cleaning.
But the trail is CLOSED for the foreseeable future. “The signs and on-line messaging stating that it is closed are to be taken seriously,” Rob Armstrong, Philly’s Trails and Transportation Program Manager, told me in an email last week. “We understand that folks are curious, but the fewer people that are back there for now will assist our staff in their work to get it reopened.”
A sign on a chain link fence at the Shawmont Avenue entrance near the Shawmont Station tells you the trail is closed, and caution tape appears at several places along the trail - the tape having been pulled down in most places. Last Thursday, a handful of bikers and walkers stepped over the tape to continue on the trail, though bikers had to lift their bikes over one downed tree still blocking the trail.
The City is asking you to not go here. “Staff is working hard,” said Rob, “to get the Towpath passable to trail users. We expect it will take 3-4 weeks as there is significant damage and the trail and boardwalk areas are unsafe. It is very hard to clear the mud and sediment from a crushed stone trail. We are trying to make it safe in the short term but will need to do more repairs if funding becomes available. We will continue to work with partners on the local, state and federal levels to try and secure the needed funding for a full rehab. We do not have a timeline for that.”
I emailed several friends and trail leaders in the region last week to assess the damage. Sandy Sorlien, a photographer and historian of the Schuylkill Navigation System, noted a strange phenomenon, the uprooted fencing being placed back down on the trail in an undulating, curving pattern. pictured here by one of Sandy's photographs. “The snaky pattern of the fence,” she wrote me, “was interesting, as the water must have been swirling in that pattern, and as it receded it laid the fence to rest that way.”
Sandy was thrilled that the old canal’s Lock 68, the wonderful ruin near the Flat Rock Dam, seemed relatively undamaged. “It looked to me,” she reported, “like Ida did not damage the stonework at all, though the head of the canal itself appeared to be a funnel for the worst damage on the trail. Good thing they put a metal bulkhead on the top of Lock 68 in the 1970s! But, floodwaters did churn up the trail at exactly that spot and revealed a fascinating old stone wall under the dirt. It extends under a hump in the trail straight out from the upper wing wall of the lock. I can’t say exactly what it was for, but I took numerous pictures because it could have been built as part of the 1846 lock, though it is not the same stone as the lock.”
The mysterious wall, also shown in a photo here, has since been reburied, but Sandy has photos and is busily researching its origins.
John Boyce, the president of Friends of Gorgas Park, was near the canal on the Fountain Street steps last week. “I helped with Roxborough-Manayunk Conservatory volunteers,” he emailed, “picking up pieces of trash strewn in various locations along the Canal Towpath. On a little sandy bank, I saw pieces of trash to remove. It looked like easy pickings, but as I walked I quickly became submerged above my kneecaps in wet, sucking mud. As I tried to step out my shoes almost came off, and I sank even deeper. Fortunately, one of my fellow volunteers grabbed a long branch to pull me out to safety. In all my years traversing the banks of the Schuylkill, I never had such a harrowing experience. I am fine, but this is just a little warning to everyone that things may not be as safe as they were before the big flood.”
As the work restoring and repairing the SRT continues, stay off the trail. And Rob has a work-around for you. “We developed a detour for cyclists coming in from MontCo and Shawmont segments of the SRT to use Shawmont, Umbria, Leverington and Main to get around the Towpath and back on the SRT at Kelly and Ridge. Signage is up and we will be sharing the info via websites and social media.”
I’ll keep you posted too.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough.