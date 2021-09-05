By Mike Weilbacher
The remnants of Hurricane Ida plowed through the region last week, flooding out innumerable communities along rivers and streams, spawning seven tornadoes, and killing at least five people.
Roads and bridges were closed, some for days, and homes and businesses inundated. Some of the hardest hit were our friends and neighbors in places like River Road in Upper Roxborough, where one resident told me it was “the worst storm I have seen in 40 years of living here.”
Manayunk was slammed, the river jumping its banks to unite with the canal and form one sheet of water over much of Venice Island, the river’s height coming thisclose to jumping over the Green Lane Bridge. A mad river poured down Main Street in front of the old Mad River Bar & Grille, the Isle’s apartment complex becoming just that, an island poking above the water.
I walked the region on Thursday morning in the storm's aftermath, and share these photos with you. My thoughts and, yes, my prayers are with all these residents and businesses as they attempt to assess the damage and either move back in or reopen.
And remember, these were the “remnants” of Ida - a powerful reminder that storms are intensifying in our climate-challenged world.