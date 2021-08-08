By Mike Weilbacher
David Montgomery is going to Cooperstown. And deservedly so.
Roxborough’s own David, a longtime executive with the Phillies, sadly passed away in 2019 after a five-year bout with cancer. Joining the Phillies in 1971 to sell tickets, he rose swiftly through the ranks, becoming its president in 1997 - the first native Philadelphian to run the team in 60 years.
On September 8, at a ceremony in Cooperstown - and a makeup for one that was cancelled last year because of COVID - David will be only the fifth honoree to receive the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, named after a baseball giant, a Negro League legend and the first Black manager in Major League Baseball.
“Montgomery became a Philadelphia icon,” the Baseball Hall of Fame writes, “while spending his entire career in baseball, spanning parts of five decades, devoted to the Phillies. Under his leadership, the team enjoyed one of the longest sustained periods of success in franchise history from 2007-11, winning five consecutive National League East titles, two NL pennants and the World Series in 2008.”
You may wonder why a nature center director is writing about a baseball executive, but David - deeply embedded in the community - was a trustee on our board in the 1980s, rose to serve as our president, and stayed active in our organization for decades afterward, right up until his death. I am honored to say I knew him, and enjoyed every single one of the too-few meetings I had with him.
He worked closely with our center’s founding executive director Dick James in the 1970s and 1980s, as Dick’s memorable weather reports on the old WFLN-FM earned him a coveted role as the team’s official weather forecaster. Dick spent many evenings here at the center scanning weather radar, telephoning David to reassure him that the rain would soon end and he really would get tonight's game in. (Many readers of this column still remember Dick, who wrote for the Review in his day as wel -- this space has long been devoted to nature, science, and the environment.)
Only a block from the Schuylkill Center is the Al Pearlman Sports Complex on Port Royal Avenue, the Little League fields near the reservoirs. David’s first job in baseball was working there, earning $2 a day mowing the lawns, keeping score, lining the base paths with chalk. In 1971, he broke into a job low on the Phillies totem pole - and the rest, as they say, is history.
In 2018, the old Daisy Field in the Wissahickon neighborhood was renamed David P. Mongtomery Field, and under extraordinarily blue September skies, thousands gathered to honor him. The field is a great choice: in 1957, 10-year-old David was a member of the Andorra A’s - its catcher, I believe. The A’s were one of only four teams in a new Little League then being formed, and the teams paraded down Ridge Avenue in convertibles to play each other on the then-new Daisy Field, built by the sweat equity of their parents. His A’s inaugurated the field that day.
Dan Baker - the silver-voiced announcer for the Phillies who emceed the afternoon - joked that David’s first at-bat resulted in a line drive over the left field fence and into the trees. David, humble to his core, remembered it differently: “I remember a popup straight up, I think.”
“I am literally embarrassed by the number of people here,” David told the crowd when it was finally his turn to speak. “I can’t tell you enough how fortunate I was to grow up in Roxborough. Sixty-one years ago, this was our field of dreams. I know the impact this place had on this young boy’s life. You can take the boy out of the ‘Borough, but you can’t take the ‘Borough out of the boy.”
That was one of the event’s biggest applause lines. In summing up the ceremony, Mayor Jim Kenney scored another when he offered, “it’s a beautiful day, in a beautiful place, honoring a beautiful person.” He’s right.
Cole Hamels was there as well, even though he was no longer a Phillie (that's the kind of loyalty David inspires), and called David’s career “monumental.” He’s also right.
If Roxborough were to create a Hall of Fame - and it should - the inaugural class would have to include David, who Dan Baker called “one of the most successful and respected executives in Philadelphia history, even in the country.”
In addition to his work at the Schuylkill Center, David advanced many community service efforts for the Phillies, including helping raise more than $19 million for the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, the official charity of the team. Montgomery worked closely with Phillies Charities, Inc., the official charitable arm of the organization, to provide support for other nonprofit organizations in the Philadelphia area and in the communities of the Phillies’ minor league affiliates.
Among the other honorees being inducted in September are New York Yankee great Derek Jeter and broadcasting giant Al Michaels. Great company for a great man.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.