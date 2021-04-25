By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The NFL Flag Football League has kicked off its inaugural season in our community with 8 teams in two age groups. Because of numbers issues, both the East Falls and Roxborough groups have combined to make a single league. Teams from the lower age groups include the Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, and Cardinals. The older league consists of the Colts, Chiefs, Packers. and Seahawks. In Sunday's older group action the Packers shutout the Colts 35-0, while the Seahawks breezed by the Chiefs 26-6. League rules emphasize minimal contact for player safety. The league was organized by Jeremy Morgan, Omar Richburg, and Christine Shaw. Games are played on Sunday afternoons at Pachella Field.