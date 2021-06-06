By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The inaugural NFL Flag Football season has come to a close after a tremendous rookie campaign. Organizers Jeremy Morgan and Omar Richburg have a lot to be pleased about after seeing their brainchild come to fruition with 4 teams in each of the two age groups battling each other on Sunday afternoons at Pachella Park. Plans are already underway to continue the venture in the fall. Photos are from Senior League action comprising the Packers, Seahawks, Colts, and Chiefs.