A little book on my shelf is “The Stranger’s Guide in Philadelphia,” 4 by 6 inches and 272 pages. It was published in 1863, the year Lincoln proclaimed the end of slavery, the battle of Gettysburg was fought, Henry Ford was born and Grimm the fairy tale writer died.
The book starts with a general description of the city, and how it grew since William Penn’s first settlers arrived in 1681.
Its author writes with nostalgia in the introductory essay: “We remember rambling, five years hence, through fields immediately north of Poplar Street, where are now beautiful streets, adorned with tasty, and in many instances, magnificent houses.”
He marvels at the elegance of new houses on the east-west streets toward the Schuylkill, and laments, “Who does not remember the ‘duck ponds’ and ‘commons’ out Broad Street?”
He recalls how the nine districts north of Vine St. and south of ”Cedar, or South St.,” were consolidated with the old city nine years earlier, bringing in such settlements as Northern Liberties, Kensington, Richmond, Moyamensing and Passyunk.
And he proclaims Philadelphia the most healthy city in the United States. “The air is sweet and clear,” he writes, “the sky serene and seldom overcast.”
The streets, he points out, conveniently cross at right angles. “At night they are well lighted with gas.” Most houses are three stories high.
The population, he says, is 700,000. The total number of “dwelling houses” is 75,000. Doesn’t that sound s bit crowded? You do the math.
He brags about the volume of international shipping in the port, and claims that most of the ships were built here. He says that 31 million dollars-worth of Pennsylvania anthracite moves through the port annually, and predicts an increase, as steam power on ships is taking the place of sails.
The author finally returns to this being a guide book on page 24, describing Independence Hall. He devotes a lot of space to rehashing the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
He describes the old cracked bell, and barely mentions that the mayor’s office, the huge two-part city council and all sorts of city government departments fill the historic building.
Next, he lists the two dozen open air neighborhood street markets, that era’s equivalent of supermarkets. He devotes several pages to the operation of the water works, and gives many pages to the new-fangled gas works, and to the Navy Yard.
The book also gives detailed attention to what time the Post Office, at Fifth and Chestnut, sends out mail to New York, Boston, the South and other places.
And Philadelphia has, says the guide book, the most complete City Post in the country. “Box stations” are scattered around the city, and thousands of letters are collected from them and distributed daily.
“Careful, intelligent men are employed as carriers” says the book, “and as each letter is stamped with the date and hour of delivery, great promptness and reliability is obtained.”
The next chapter of the guide, “Places of Entertainment,” begins with an elaborate four-page description of the Academy of Music’s opening night on January 25, 1857.
Then come simple names and addresses: "New Chestnut Street Theatre, Chestnut above Twelfth Street; Walnut Street Theatre, northeast corner of Ninth and Walnut Streets; Arch Street Theatre, Arch above Sixth Street; Carncross & Dixey's Opera House (Ethiopian), Eleventh below Market." And we've only reached page 51.