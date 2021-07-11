I stumbled on an item on the computer last week that surprised me a little. It said:
“Maureen Breen, president of Philadelphia Backyard Chickens, a Facebook group, said her membership has leaped 21 percent in the last 12 months to 2,700 enthusiasts. She estimates that those growing numbers translate to a climb to 12,000 chickens in the area from about 10,000 last year.”
That took me back to my preschool days, in the Depression with a capital D, when my father waited daily for a phone call from the union telling him he had some work this week. My mother supported us with an office job.
My grandparents were the official owners of two hens, Blackie and Goldie, who provided us with occasional eggs. My grandfather and I liked to scatter bread crumbs and other tidbits for them. But this was the Depression, and we knew that their ultimate fate would be to become dinner.
The people next door had a big property for a city neighborhood, with an old farmhouse among the usual city brick row houses The owner was what was called a huckster in those days, but he was an unusual one. Most hucksters sold vegetables and such things to the city folks.
He stocked up on the kind of items that were sold in the city five-and-ten-cent stores, and went around the Bucks County farm country, selling such things to the farm families.
He made his rounds in a wagon, pulled by two big horses. He started early in the morning, and came home in the evening.
On Friday evenings, he arrived a bit later than usual, having stopped somewhere to conclude his work-week by imbibing some spiritous beverages. He was asleep, but the horses knew the way home.
They pulled up to the gate, and the huckster’s daughter went out and opened it for them to bring in the wagon. She took care of the horses, and helped her stumbling father inside.
But, I digress. Their yard, which adjoined our smaller one, included a chicken coop directly across from our kitchen door, and a large fenced area for the chickens to enjoy themselves.
If someone emerged from our kitchen door during daylight, a few dozen red hens would rush to their side of the wire fence to see what was happening. There was never anything of interest to a chicken, but they never gave up hope.
I’m pleased to learn that backyard chickens are making a comeback, and wish Ms. Breen well. The figures that she gives would indicate that there are currently four-and-one half chickens per enthusiast in her organization, but the chickens will have to work that out among themselves.
My conscience compels me to mention that it is currently illegal to keep chickens in your back yard in Philadelphia, but I’m not aware of anybody enforcing that law.
Ms. Breen teaches accounting at Drexel University, but no jokes, please, about counting chickens before they’re hatched.
