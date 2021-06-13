Has any news publication noticed the current anniversary in the journalism world? It’s the 175th anniversary of the Associated Press.
The news gatherer was created because newspapers in the East wanted information about the on-going United States war with Mexico.
Moses Beach, publisher of the New York Sun, got together the publishers of the city’s other papers in 1846 to pay for a group of reporters on horseback to send or carry their dispatches from the battlefields to Montgomery, Ala.
From there, a stagecoach would take the reports to Richmond, Va., which was as far south as the newfangled telegraph lines reached, and finally telegraph them to New York.
That was the real beginning of that remarkable way to send news, which became known as the Associated Press. In about ten years, there were poles along roads everywhere, carrying news as well as other forms of information over 50,000 miles of wire.
When the Civil War began in 1861, the use of codes such as the one created by Samuel F. B. Morse came into wide use, with the length of the electric pulses, one short and the other long, combining to indicate alphabet letters. (Some people called them dots and dashes.)
The telegraph reports were put together very carefully, trying not to seem to favor one set of politics over another, so that nobody involved in the reporting invited censorship or partisanship. That gave the process a reputation for fairness and impartiality that helped make the association successful – though you can’t please everyone.
Today, the Associated Press claims that half the world’s population has access to its news reporting. It has 248 offices in 99 countries. Its style book, standardizing for newspaper editors how things are spelled, abbreviated, capitalized and whatnot, is in its 55 th edition.
The Bulletin was first published by Alexander Cummings on April 17, 1847 as Cummings’ Evening Telegraphic Bulletin. When Cummings sold in 1860, James S. Chambers became publisher. He later lost control to stockholders.
From 1859 until 1895, the paper was edited by Gibson Peacock. It was last in circulation of Philadelphia's 13 daily newspapers.
That’s when William L. McLean bought the Bulletin. He cut the two-cent price in half and increased coverage of local news. By 1905 the paper was the city's largest. McLean's son Robert took over in 1931.
In 1947, the McLeans bought the failing Philadelphia Record, and for the first time The Bulletin began publishing a Sunday edition. The Bulletin was at times the nation's biggest evening daily, selling more than 760,000 copies daily.
Many members of the McLean family worked for The Bulletin through the years, often starting on the huge printing presses or as a truck driver.
What happened then is complicated, but The Bulletin went downhill and finally hit bottom. It published its final edition on Jan. 29, 1982. The Associated Press presses on, and now includes television, radio and other media.
And it all goes back to those reporters on horseback, 175 years ago.
Visit Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.