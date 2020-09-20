The constant newspaper articles about President Trump and Joe Biden these days like to point out that the president has 10 grandchildren and his adversary has six.
It isn’t clear to me exactly what the quantity of grandchildren a man has accumulated has to do with his presiding over the government. But I thought it might be interesting to check up on the grandparency of past presidents.
I found that our ninth president, William Henry Harrison, has the number one spot in the presidential grandparenting department. He had 25 grandchildren when he died in 1841.
Harrison served as president for only one month, and died of pneumonia. He was succeeded by vice president John Tyler, and I discovered that Tyler has become another unusual father in the presidency. Tyler was born in 1790, and remarkably, he has two grandsons alive as of this writing.
One grandson, Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr, is 96; the other, Harrison Ruffin Tyler is 92.
At first thought, it doesn’t seem possible that Tyler’s grandsons could be living now. He lived an awfully long ago. George Washington was president when John Tyler was born.
But President John Tyler had 15 children, more than any other president (so far.) Eight of his children were with his first wife, who was his own age, and seven children were with his second wife, who was 30 years younger. His youngest child died in 1947.
John Tyler’s 13th child, Lyon, had three children with his first wife. He had three more with his second wife, when he was in his sixties and she was 35 years younger.
Two of those last three were Lyon Gardiner Tyler, Jr., and Harrison Ruffin Tyler. Lyon was 71 years old when he fathered Lyon Jr. in 1924, and 75 when Harrison Ruffin was born in 1928.
Lyon and Harrison are still with us. A search on the computer, which knows everything, if not more, finds thatLyon Tyler Jr. now resides in Franklin, Tennessee.
His brother, Harrison Ruffin Tyler, maintains the Sherwood Forest Plantation, the Tyler family home since 1842, in Charles City County, Virginia, on the north bank of the James River. John Tyler bought the property while he was still president.
The place was much earlier owned by Mary Ball Washington, George Washington’s mother, until 1778. The Washingtons called the land that became the Tyler property “the lower plantation.”
The main house, built in 1730, was President Tyler’s home for the last 20 years of his life. The now 28-acre property, of what was once a 1,600 acre plantation, is open to the public, and you can tour the grounds and buildings for five bucks.
Some of the 35 non-native species of trees planted there by the former president include what is said to be America's first Ginkgo tree, which was a gift from Commodore Matthew C. Perry after President Tyler opened the Asian sea trade routes in the mid-1800s.
I think I have all the complicated Tyler family matters straight here, but even if I have some details confused, it seems to be no question of the fact, widely found on computer sites, that the two Tyler grandsons are still alive from a man 35 presidents ago.
Visit columnist Jim Smart's web site atjamessmartsphiladelphia.com.