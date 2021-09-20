For years, the experts claimed that older adults’ brain functioning gradually declines. However, a new study indicates that may not be true.
We old guys knew that all the time, didn’t we?
The study’s authors found that rather than seeing a decline in all cognitive functions, older adults instead actually improved in some areas.
According to the American Psychological Association, cognitive functioning refers to “performance of the mental processes of perception, learning, memory, understanding, awareness, reasoning, judgment, intuition, and language.”
Not much left, is there?
But cognitive functioning includes flexible thinking, working memory, and self-control. I’m still pretty good with that stuff; aren’t you, old timer?
Researchers have long thought that there is a point where people begin experiencing a decline. Some experts consider memory one of the most affected brain functions in older adults.
Researchers at the Georgetown University Medical Center’s Brain and Language Lab in Washington, D.C. studied 702 people aged 58 to 98 for three cognitive functions: alerting, orienting and executive inhibition. “We use all three processes constantly,” Portuguese Dr. João Veríssimo explains. “For example, when you are driving a car, alerting is your increased preparedness when you approach an intersection. Orienting occurs when you shift your attention to an unexpected movement, such as a pedestrian. And executive function allows you to inhibit distractions, such as birds or billboards, so you can stay focused on driving.”
The researchers tested how well participants responded to situations shown on a computer screen. They found that while alerting abilities declined, other processes actually improve during aging, likely because we practice these skills throughout our life.
The study shows that processes can improve with age, and that it is possible to help further improve cognitive abilities with certain activities.
Although the current study did not identify how we might improve cognitive functioning, speaking with Medical News Today, the study author, Dr. Joao Veríssimo, offered some advice: “I would suggest that it is more likely that cognitive abilities can be improved through engagement with multiple and diverse activities.
“Together, they may reinforce a range of general abilities — perhaps activities such as learning a second language, a musical instrument, attending courses, social interaction — in addition to any targeted practice for specific functions.”
Scientists will need to conduct more research to understand exactly which activities will help us keep our brains working best over the years. (I think I’ll try writing a weekly newspaper column.)
