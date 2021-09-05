Philadelphia’s 254 public schools will begin classes at 8:45 this morning. About 250,000 pupils are expected. Some 39,000 will be attending only half days because of inadequate facilities in their neighborhoods.
Three new junior high schools were opened, which with the Oliver Wendell Holmes School at 56th and Chestnut Sts. makes four of this new classification of school.
The new intermediate schools are the S. Weir Mitchell School at 57th and Kingsessing Sts., the William Y. Tilden School at 71st. St. and Buist Ave, and the Thomas School at Ninth St. and Oregon Ave.
The new schools have become necessary because more children are continuing in school until they reach the age of 16 and can find legal employment.
Eccentric philanthropist Urbain Ledoux, who billed himself as "Mister Zero", staged a job fair in Boston in which he displayed 150 unemployed job seekers on an auction block in the same manner as slaves, including having the men pose shirtless, to be "auctioned off" to potential employers.
The Soviet government of Russia denied the Allied Relief Commission authority to investigate famine conditions in the Russian interior.
Pope Benedict XV donated a million lira to feed starv ing Russians.
Russian troops completed their withdrawal from the short-lived Soviet Republic of Gilan, following negotiations with Persia.
British Prime Minister David Lloyd George's offered independent Ireland's new leader, Éamon de Valera, a compromise allowing Ireland limited sovereignty within the British Empire.
The American representatives for the November 11 arms limitation conference scheduled for Washington were named, to be led by U.S. Secretary of State Charles Evans Hughes, former Secretary of State Elihu Root, and to include both the Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate leaders, Henry Cabot Lodge and Oscar W. Underwood.
Sources in Washington report that the suggested notion of a Federal sales tax is doomed because of the opposition of Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.
U. S. Marine Sergeant Theodore B. Crawley set a new world record for marksmanship, shooting 177 consecutive bullseyes with a U.S. Army standard rifle from a distance of 800 yards in a competition at Camp Perry, Ohio. The previous world record was 106 bullseyes.
Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees hit his home runs number 57 and 58 of the season to beat the Cleveland Indians 8 to 7.
Bill Tilden successfully defended his National Men’s Tennis Championship against Walter Johnson at the Germantown Cricket Club. Margaret Garman, 15, of Washington, D. C., was named “ Miss America” in a bathing beauty contest in Atlantic City yesterday that is expected to become an annual event.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphilaadelphia.