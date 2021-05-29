An article in the current Reader’s Digest magazine reports the mildly distressing news that stress-related dental problems are on the rise.
This is said to be due to you or me or somebody else grinding our teeth at night while we’re asleep, which is triggered by stress. If you wake up with a headache or a sore jaw, and have not been punched in the mouth recently, stress may be the reason.
The article says that a survey conducted last spring in Israel and Poland found that the COVID-19 pandemic is making the condition more widespread.
It is not clear to me why the survey was based in Israel and Poland. Were they chosen because their citizens are all about equally worriers, or known to be equally tooth grinders, or equally infected with the pandemic, or what?
The article says that during Israel’s first lockdown, whatever that exactly means, the rate of people who suspected they were grinding their teeth during sleep at night jumped from 10 to 36 percent.
It doesn’t give us any equivalent information about the Polish tooth-grinders. I suppose that lack of comparison of that kind is inevitable when a reader’s information has been digested, if not swallowed completely.
Somehow, the headline of the article, “Stress-Related Dental Problems on the Rise,” prepared me for a little bit more information. The dental problems of the population of Poland, about 38 million, and Israel, a bit over nine million, aren’t particularly representative of the world’s population of close to eight billion.
I suppose the magazine couldn’t be expected to do more with such a gigantic subject. But it did its best.
The end of the article offers the reassurance that to prevent damaging your teeth with all that nocturnal grinding, you can have your dentist make you a mouth guard to wear at night, or presumably at any other time of day if you feel the necessity.
It concludes: “To reduce the stress at the root of this habit, many activities can help: working out, meditating, deep breathing, watching a funny show, or simply indulging in a leisure activity that you enjoy.”
It doesn’t explain whether you should do any or all of those recommended activities at night, instead of sleeping, or some more appropriate times.
And I have my doubts about the effect of some of them. For instance, I can’t imagine how watching a funny show on television before going to bed would have any effect on whatever it is that makes my nose produce noises that wake up myself and perhaps others, as well as damage my teeth.
I hate to think that I am contributing to the increase in dental problems, but I’ll wait until whoever gathers those statistics produces some bad news about teeth in the Unites States, or maybe specifically Pennsylvania or Philadelphia.
Actually, I have reached a stage in life in which I don’t have to worry about damaging my teeth by grinding them while I’m asleep. I just take ‘em out.
