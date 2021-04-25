Tomorrow is the date in 1863 that William Randolph Hearst was born. Most folks may not remember him now, but he was a big force in American journalism, and a flashy millionaire.
His father, George Hearst, was a miner who struck gold, and became a United States senator and a millionaire. When his son, William, was in his 20s, George bought the San Francisco Examiner newspaper and gave it to his son to play with.
William became a big shot newspaper owner, but he must not have looked the part when he started out. He wrote to Ambrose Bierce, a well-known writer, about becoming a columnist, and arranged a visit.
When an unprepossessing young man came to Bierce’s door, the writer asked, “Are you from Mr. Hearst?” The fellow said indignantly, “I AM Mr. Hearst.”
Later, Hearst moved to New York and acquired the New York Journal. With Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World as rival, an era of sensational journalism was born.
Hearst once explained his idea of a good newspaper: “When the reader looks at page one, he says ‘Gee whiz!’ When he turns to the second page, he says ‘Holy Moses!’ When he turns to the middle page, he says ‘God almighty!”
There’s a story, doubted by some, that in 1897 Hearst sent artist Frederick Remington to Cuba to make drawings to go with the impending war with Spain. Remington cabled back that war was unlikely. Hearst replied, “You furnish the pictures, and I’ll furnish the war.”
Hearst went on to own more than two dozen newspapers in various cities, plus some magazines. In 1919, his mother died, and he inherited the family’s wealth.
By that year, he was living with Marion Davies, a Hollywood actress. With all those newspapers, he made her more famous than was likely otherwise.
Marion was a Brooklyn girl who dreamed of being an actress, which was unlikely because she had a tendency to stammer. Her father, Bernard Douras, was a lawyer and a judge.
Educated in a religious convent, she quit school and became a chorus girl. As a teenager, she danced in the Ziegfeld Follies in New York, and a frequent front row attendee was William Randolph Hearst.
Hearst sent Marion gifts, which she didn’t acknowledge, and tried various ways to attract her attention.
He learned that she aspired to be a film actress, so he did what only a rich guy could do. In 1918, he started a movie studio, Cosmopolitan Pictures. The studio “discovered” Marion, and signed her to a $500 a week contract. She moved in with her boss.
Hearst built a Hollywood estate for Marion on 5 acres, with a 50,000 square foot main house that had 19 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms.
In 1925, Hearst saw pictures in a magazine of a beautiful castle in Wales, and bought it for Marion. He spent a fortune renovating it. (George Bernard Shaw said of the castle, “This is what God would have built if he had the money.”)
Marion was a popular film star through the '20s and '30s, and Hearst continued as a publisher. She and Hearst then spent most of the 1940s in seclusion in Northern California, as Hearst's health declined.
In 1951, Hearst, 88, died from a stroke. He was worth about $3 billion. He left Marion 170,000 shares of Hearst Corp stock. In October 1951, Marion married Horace G. Brown, a former actor.
She devoted her life to philanthropy, establishing a foundation that searched for cures for childhood diseases, and donated $1.9 million to establish a children's clinic at UCLA. She died of stomach cancer in 1961, at age 64.
