Folks who worry about a particularly abstract racism want to get rid of statues of such accused old-time racists as Christopher Columbus and Frank Rizzo, and will probably think of some others.
Currently, they’re attacking obscure little Taney Street, named for Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who delivered an opinion of the infamous Dred Scott decision in 1856, which he said ruled that African Americans could not be considered citizens.
Taney was born into a wealthy, Catholic, slave-owning, tobacco-growing family in Calvert County, Md., in 1777. In 1806, he married Anne Key, sister of Francis Scott Key, writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Taney was active in Maryland politics and government, and in the new Democratic Party he was appointed as President Andrew Jackson’s Attorney General.
In 1836, Jackson named Taney to succeed the deceased John Marshall as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. By the 1850s Taney was widely respected, except for his support of slavery.
When the anti-slavery Republican candidate, Abraham Lincoln, was elected president in 1860, Taney sympathized with the southern states, blamed Lincoln for the resulting war, and was regularly criticized in northern newspapers.
Taney died in 1864, at age 87. Lincoln made no public statement about his death.
A study of Philadelphia street names can be a hopeless task. But it seems that South Taney Street was renamed to honor Roger Taney when the city streets experts attempted to give the same name to all streets in a straight line on the map, sometime between 1895 and 1903.
Before that, parts of that street running north and south were identified variously through the years as Bank Street, then Barnwell Street, then Taney.
Philadelphia street names had a peculiar history from the beginning. Maybe all cities do.
William Penn sent plans from England to his agents in the land the king had just given him on the bank of the Delaware River in North America.
The north-south streets on the new map were sensibly given numbers: from the Front Street, 15 streets to a central open square, and a similar numbering system eastward from the front of the smaller river that some Dutchman had given the peculiar name Schuylkill.
The east-west streets, Penn decided in his genteel way, would have the names of nature. There was Vine Street, Sassafras Street, Mulberry Street, then the High Street, then Chestnut, Walnut, Locust, Spruce, Pine and Cedar.
Lovely, but popular usage beat out some of the pretty names. Young men liked to race their horses on Sundays, up there on Sassafras Street on the north, and folks started calling it the Race Street.
At the east end of Mulberry Street, down by the bank of the river named after Lord de la Ware, there was an arch, and it came to be identified as Arch Street.
High Street was the central main street where all the markets were. So everybody called it Market Street. And the last street down, which came after five streets named for trees, should have been Cedar Street, but everybody called it the South Street.
So, what shall we call Taney Street? Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.