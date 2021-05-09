You’re reading a newspaper. Thank you. I’m writing for one, and there soon may not be many left.
According to the 1960 World Almanac, which I carefully selected as my source because I happen to have a copy, there were 1,791 daily newspapers in the United States, with a combined circulation of 57,413, 319 on weekdays and 46,984,686 on Sundays.
Google, that computer know-it-all, reports that in 2020 there were only 1,260 dailies. It says that 488 daily newspapers have disappeared over the last half-century!
My father was a prodigious reader, and when I was a little boy we had four Philadelphia newspapers delivered to the house. In the morning came the Morning Ledger and The Record. Dad wouldn’t buy the Inquirer, because he claimed it was anti-union.
In the afternoon we got the Evening Ledger and the Evening Bulletin. He would bring home a Daily News on the rare days he was working (this was during the Depression.)
By the time that ancient 1960 almanac was published, the two Ledgers and The Record were gone. The Bulletin was the only paper we read.
The Bulletin’s daily circulation then was listed as 704,756; on Sunday it was 720,694. The Inquirer was reported to be 605,007 daily, and 1,675,084 Sunday.
Today, the Inquirer in the closest numbers I found, as of September, 2020, was 193,497 daily and 265,181 Sunday.
I took to reading easily, and my father, also a heavy reader, encouraged me by buying things like complete sets of the works of Charles Dickens and Mark Twain, which I read while well-meaning aunts gave me such birthday presents as “Buddy Down on the Farm” and “Tom Swift and His Giant Telescope.”
I was so delighted to have newspapers reveal the workings of the world to me, at age 6 or so, that I read everything in them. Not just world news and accounts of murders, but Marriage Licenses Granted, and Ship Arrivals, and recipes for meatloaf, and radio program listings hour by hour. On Sunday mornings, my father went out and bought the New York papers, an extra treat.
I read that public libraries lent out books, and went to the nearest one. But when I tried to check out some adult-level books, the librarian said, “Oh, you don’t want these,” and took them away from me.
In high school, I signed up to be on the staff of the school newspaper. But, to make a living, I had an idea of becoming a draftsman.
One day, while sitting on a stool at a drawing board, creating a plan to connect a small duct on an angle to a larger one, I found myself thinking about what I was going to write for the school paper later, and I had a sudden revelation: What I really wanted to do for a living was be a writer.
And here I am. Writing, and editing and such, has been what I’ve done for a living for almost all my life. So, thank you for reading this newspaper.
