By now, you may have read something about the report to Congress about unidentified flying objects. Editors like to get things a little ahead of time, and I’m writing this a bit before the Department of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence were scheduled to deliver an unclassified report to Congress on UFOs.
Government folks recently insist on calling the mysterious flying whatevers Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and you might not recognize UAOs as being UFOs.
Tucked into a $2.3 billion “omnibus” spending bill passed in December was the requirement that a compilation of everything the government knows about UAOs would be made public to Congress in six months.
So, six months are up. The legislation passed in December stipulates that the report must offer “detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence” collected by the Office of Naval Intelligence, the FBI, and the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.
The Defense Department created the task force last summer to collect all the data on UAPs that could pose a threat to national security.
Brief reports pop up in the news media occasionally of pilots seeing high velocity objects. Last month, John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence, said in an interview that “there are a lot more sightings than have been made public.”
It’s nothing new. Navy pilots were reported as seeing unidentified aircraft off the east coast on a daily basis as far back as 2014.
A year ago, there were enough sightings of unidentified aircraft that there was a vote by the Senate Intelligence Committee that a report should be created about UFOs. A six-month time-line and some funding was included in the Intelligence Authorization Act of the 2021 fiscal year.
President Trump signed legislation on Dec. 27 that the intelligence officials should report within 180 days. That sets the release of the report in June, which is now.
How many people remember back to June 24, 1947? That was the day that Kenneth Arnold, an amateur pilot from Idaho, was flying his plane over Washington state.
Suddenly, he saw bright lights about 15 miles away. The objects were flying in a diagonally stepped-down formation, over a distance of about five miles.
They weaved from side to side, occasionally flipping and banking. He estimated that they were raveling at an astonishing 1,700 miles per hour, three times faster than any known aircraft was capable of at the time.
Arnold landed his plane at the airstrip in Yakima, Wash., and told friends about the strange objects he’d seen. The story spread quickly.
Reporters heard about it. On June 25, Arnold told reporters of the “East Oregonian” newspaper in Pendleton about his sighting. He emphasized the “unidentified” as much as the “flying objects.” He said that they flew “like a saucer if you skip it across the water.”
Headlines in June 26 newspapers said “Supersonic Flying Saucers Sighted by Idaho Pilot.” And a phrase was born.
