The current Readers Digest magazine has an article that mentions that about 1.12 billion squirrels live in the United States at any given time. I’m not surprised. I think that most of them used to live in the huge oak tree in front of our house.
A bunch of electric and telephone wires ran through the branches of the giant tree, and the always busy little critters could emerge on either side of the tree and run off on a wire to do whatever squirrels do.
I presume that they enjoyed eating the innards of the acorns. I’m convinced that they also enjoyed dropping the empty shells on the sidewalk and the end of our driveway, especially when I was doing something down below and would get hit on the head.
They not only dropped acorn shells. They also dropped unwanted pieces obviously from other nearby trees, which they apparently brought over to our house to discard.
If I came out the kitchen door and encountered one of them sitting on the driveway, it would stare at me with a haughty “you-lookin’-at-me?” attitude, and go up the oak tree sullenly.
I have to admit that I had a little sympathy for them. Their ancestors were probably there long before our house intruded on them.
Our house was built on what was originally the back end of a huge property, behind what was once an orchard next to a mansion that faces the street on the next block. I’m sure that our oak tree was there first, and that so were squirrels.
It could have been worse. On the property just west of us, also behind the houses on our street, was a giant tree inhabited by a family, or perhaps colony, of raccoons.
We rarely saw them unless we were outside well after midnight, when they spread out around the neighborhood, checking the local trash and garbage and looking annoyed if spotted in early morning headlights.
At one point, the owners of that tree decided that its raccoon population had become excessive, and called in an animal control professional to handle the situation.
I talked to the man after he inspected the problem. “That tree,” he proclaimed solemnly, “is the Racoon Hilton.”
But, back to the squirrels. One morning, a woman with a dog on as leash knocked on our kitchen door. “I hate to bother you,” she said, “but your tree is on fire.”
Sure enough, wires passing through the oak had presumably rubbed a branch enough that it was flaming cheerily and letting off a remarkable amount of gray smoke.
I called the fire department. Soon the street was full of firemen, policemen, PECO men and dozens of other experts, plus spectators galore.
The beautiful giant oak tree was declared a menace to civilization. Its removal is another long story.
The nearly eight-by-ten foot stump is out there next to the end of the driveway. Small boys on a walk with their mothers like to stand on it.
Another big tree is on the other side of the driveway. I don’t know what kind of tree it is, or care. It’s not nearly as impressive as the oak.
Not as many squirrels hang around, these days, either. The Readers Digest article says that 1.12 billion squirrels live in the United States. I sort of wish a few would drop by some time.
Visit columnist Jim Smart’s web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.