The Aug. 27 issue of "The Week" magazine had an article about the horrifying arrempt of the United States government to wipe out the culture of the Native Americans.
They were called Indians, because some Europeans who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean thought they had gone around the world and bumped into India.
As the young United States moved westward, interaction with the natives got complicated. Federal boarding schools were made mandatory for Native American children in 1891. Soldiers forcibly took children away from their parents.
At the schools, the long hair of both boys and girls was cut off. They could not wear their traditional clothes, were given English names and forbidden to speak their native languages. At times, soldiers took them from their families by force.
Some native parents resisted. In 1894, Hopi tribe members in what is now Arizona battled with soldiers in an effort to keep their children at home, but they lost.
We Easterners aren't usually aware of such things, but it was as recently as 1978 that the Indian Child Welfare Act abolished compulsory boarding school education for native children.
Things are different now, though far from perfect. But the new Secretary of the Interior in Washington, Deb Haaland, of New Mexico, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo people (we don't say "tribe" anymore).
Being an old guy and a Philadelphian, when I think about Indians (and let's face it, when we were kids we didn't play cowboys and indigenous people), I think about Chief Halftown.
Traynor Ora Halftown died at age 86 in July of 2003. In his American Indian regalia, he had starred in kiddie shows on Philadelphia television for 49 yerars!
And while little kids and probably their parents may not have realized it, or cared, he was the real thing. He was the descendent of a long line of chiefs, back to colonial days.
In 1794, a Seneca settlement in the New York woods got so big that the leaders decided to divide it in half. The man put in charge oif the new half was Chief Halftown's ancestor.
His father was a professional boxer, fighting under the name of (what else?) Chief Halftown.
Traynor was born in 1915, and grew up in Jamestown,New York. As a youth, he had a radio show on a Buffalo station, as the Singing Seneca.
That was interrupted by World War II. Out of the army, he couldn't find radio work, and in 1949 was ready to take a job on the Pennnsylvania Turnpike, then under construction.
But WDAS offered him a disc jocckey spot. He came to Philly. A year later the station was sold, and he was suddenly out of a job.
Then, he heard that Channel Six needed a children's show host. The rest (I can't resist the cliche) is history.
Though the typical Philly kid probably didn't appreciate it, the Chief clung to his background on TV not only in his Indian garments, but by beginning his programs with the greeting "ees-da-sussa-saway" which he said was Seneca for "let`s get started."
Visit columnist Jim Smart's web site at jamessmartsphiladelphia.com.