"66 % of Repiblicans in the South support seceding from the U. S. to form their own country, up from 50% in January. 50% of independents and 20% of Democrats in the South are also in favor of secession. Overall, 32% of respondents throughout the country support succession and dividing the country into two nations."
Yo! Didn't we settle this 156 years ago?
The magazine didn't mention the reason that some folks think it's a good idea, but I think we could make a guess.
The last time we tried the idea, we had a war to settle the argument. About 750,000 men got killed. That was about 2.5 percent of the American population. If 2.5 percent of the population got killed today, it would be about seven million men.
My great-grandfather's two young brothers are buried down south somewhere from being involved in that north vs. south war, and and my great-grandfather came home crippled. (He wasn't shot; he broke his leg falling off a wagon. But it's the thought that counts.)
In our Civil War, almost 100,000 Philadelphians served between 1861 and 1865 in what was called the Union Army. That was about three-quarters of the city's male population.
Eight infantry regimenmts were raised in Philadelphia after the Southerners bombarded Fort Sumter.
Enlistments continued so heavily in 1862 that no draft was necessary in Philly, as it was in some cities. The soldiers were both native-born citizens and from the city's immigrant population.
My great-grandfather's two younger brothers enlisted immediately. My great-grandmother was pregnant, so my great-grandfather waited until his son was born before he went off to the war.
A large portion of Philadelphia's African-American population offered to take up arms; like other Black volunteers from Union states, they were at first denied service.
Two of the top generals of the Civil War, George Brinton McClellan and George Gordon Meade, lived in Philadelphia.
McClellan was born here in 1826. He reorganized Union forces in the first years of the war, but was widely criticized for not being aggressive enough. He died in 1885.
Meade was born in 1815 in Spain, where his father was in business, but graduated 19th in his class in the U. S. Military Academy in 1835.
He spent his early career doing such things as supervising the building of coastal lighthouses. When the Civil War began, he was suddenly promoted from captain to general and put in command of the Pennsylvania brigade.
He served under McClellan for a while, received some serious wounds, was in command at some big battles, faced Robert E. Lee's army unsuccessfully and was criticized by President Lincoln for not beating Lee.
He ultimately took a back seat when Ulysses S. Grant took over. After the war, he held some commands and then returned to Pennsylvania, where he died in 1872.
I wonder what those old Civil War generals would think of all the folks down South today wanting to secede from the United States again?
