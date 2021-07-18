When I look at my sister's web site on the computer, I usually see typical family stuff. But the other day, I must have hit the wrong letter on the key board. What I got was a Facebook page which was blaring the question,"If I broke into your home, and stole what was on the top of your fridge, what would I get?"
I expected a few funny comments. What I got was a page that informed me that "124,548 people reacted to this."
The first reply was from my sister: "Dust."
That was a common response. One woman promises "Enough dust to plant a garden."
Frequent things reported to be atop refrigerators included fly swatters, pots, pans, jars, bottles, bread, rolling pins and paper plates.
Others were more elaborate, such as "My mother's flour sifter," "my rolling pin and my antique bowls," and "Bananas! Light bulbs! House Spray!"
One reply promises "Lots of treasures. . . beautiful bread bowls, keys, coins rolled and ready to get turned into paper $, egg cartons, veggie seeds, books to return to friends, batteries to throw out. . ."
Another, slightly puzzling, refigerator top has only "2 bottles of 20 year old scotch and some cheerios." One terse refrigerator owner tells the thief he'd get "What you came in with!!! Nada."
Yet another says that anyone reaching onto his or her refrigerator top would get "fingers caught in a mouse trap, and it serves you right."
Uncooked meat is kept atop one person's refrigerator, who explains "That's the only place that the dogs don't get it before it goes to the bbq."
Among other fridge-top items are "dust and my large griddle. Love my griddle." "my snacks that my wife never saw," "a cat toy that we hide from Ruth...it's one of the few places she can't reach," "every tool that my husband has used in the past year," and "something covered in dust. Hard to say what it was."
And how's this for one man's refrigerator-top inventory: "Halloween candy from 2 years ago, a stuffed dog, sparkling cider, Play Doh, and two tubs of slime because my kids won't keep it off the carpet but my wife convinced me not to throw it away."
Lots of replies suggest that unwelcome visitors wouldn't get near the refrigerator, and include photos of dogs, some nasty-looking, to prove it. One reply said, "You'd be lucky to get in, 5 Geerman Shapherds to greet you."
Threats to intruders include getting "a shampoo from a Louisville Slugger," "your hand bitten off," "a .45 pointed at you," "high velocity lead pellets and an eternal resting place," and similar threats, mostly involvimg firearms.
The number of entries that indicates that anyone messing with the refrigerator top would be shot, with many colorful descriptions of the event, dominates the web site. The violent content prompted one woman to lament, "Does no one have a sense of humor anymore? What's with all the gun and guard dog talk? Humor was the intent; remember laughter."
I decline to describe the top of my refrigerator.
Visit columnist Jim Smart's web site at jamessmart's philadelphia.com.