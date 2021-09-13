How I helped take Benjamin Franklin to Franklin, Indiana, is a complicated story.
I had left the Evening Bulletin, Philly’s biggest newspaper, after 25 years, and was vice-president of a firm called Public Relations Ltd. One of our clients was Ridge Homes, a Conshohocken pre-fabricated house-building corporation.
It was in 1975, if my aging memory is correct, that Ridge expanded by buying a similar company in Franklin, Indiana, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis. The town was founded in 1823, and for some reason was named after Benjamin Franklin.
That was perfect for a Philadelphia public relations firm to exploit. Plans were started for a meeting of all the builders associated with the company.
The town was the home of Franklin College, a four-year university. That had facilities to assemble all the mid-western home builders that were now part of the company.
And, coming to Indiana from Philly, we could bring along the namesake himself, Ben Franklin.
That would be Sam Cresson, a local actor who needed only an 18th century suit, long hair and glasses with little round lenses to portray Benjamin Franklin. Sam had made a study of Franklin, and could become a perfect replica of him on demand.
Sam made the whole trip west in character as Franklin. He attracted a lot of attention and cameras in the airports, and got special attention from the plane’s flight attendants.
Franklin’s founded Saturday Evening Post had been through a lot of problems in its modern form, and by 1969 it was $69 million in debt and briefly suspended publication.
But millionaire Beurt SerVaas bought Curtis Publishing Co., and moved it to Indianapolis. We called the Post’s headquarters there and asked if we could come and take some pictures.
When we got there, we were astonished to be greeted in the lobby by most of the employees, and a reporter and camera crew from an Indianapolis television station.
Sam, in his guise as Ben Franklin, made a nice speech for the camera about being glad that his publication was still publishing, and concluded by clapping his hands together smartly and saying, “Now, get back to work! Back to work!”
The young woman TV reporter came forward with a cameraman, and asked a few questions. When she was finished, Sam asked, “And what is your name, my dear?”
“Jane Pauley,” she said.
“Well, Miss Pauley,” Sam said, “allow me.” He took her hand and gave it a respectful 18th century kiss.
Miss Pauley was flustered. She blurted, “Are you really an old man, or what?”
She was soon to become the first female co-anchor of an evening newscast, in Chicago, then the nation’s third largest television market.
And these days, she presides over the “CBS Sunday Morning” program. I wonder if she remembers meeting Benjamin Franklin 46 years ago?
