A poll of 142 presidential historians rated Donald Trump the fourth-worst president in the history of the United States. I thought I’d look up the three guys who came in behind him.
The three presidents usually rated worst, in order of worstness, were Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan.
Franklin Pierce was the 14th president, from 1853 to 1857. He was born in 1804 in Hillsborough, N.H. He studied law, and at age 24 was elected to the state legislature.
During the 1830s, he went to Washington, first as a representative, then as a senator. In the 1840s he served in the war with Mexico.
At the Democratic presidential convention in 1852, the delegates argued over the slavery issue, and voted 48 times before the nomination went to little-known Pierce.
The attitude about slavery of the Whig candidate, Gen. Winfield Scott, was suspected in the South, and Pierce was elected president by a narrow margin.
Two months before he took office, Pierce and his family were in a train wreck, and their 11-year-old son was killed. He began drinking heavily.
In his inaugural address, Pierce proposed expansion of the country into the West. Northerners and Southerners both wondered whether slavery would then go West. Four years later, Democrats didn’t renominate Pierce, choosing the less-controversial James Buchanan.
Born in Pennsylvania in 1791, Buchanan was a lawyer who served in the state legislature, both houses of the U. S. Congress, as Secretary of State and ambassador to Great Britain and Russia.
Running for president, he said that states and territories should decide whether they allowed slavery. His opponent, Sen. John Fremont of California, opposed slavery. Buchanan was elected.
When the Supreme Court ruled, in the infamous Dred Scott case, that African Americans could never be citizens and the federal government could not outlaw slavery, Buchanan’s support alienated antislavery proponents and divided the Democratic Party.
Abraham Lincoln was elected president in November 1860, and seven Southern states then seceded. Buchanan left the court in March, 1861, a month before the Civil War began.
He died on his Pennsylvania estate in 1868, the only president who was never married.
Andrew Johnson was born in Raleigh, N.C., in 1808. He never went to school, and worked as a tailor in several towns before he was elected to the Tennessee legislature in 1835.
He later served ten years in the U. S. House of Representatives, was governor of Tennessee for four years, and then was elected to the U. S. Senate.
He was the only Southern senator who didn’t resign when the Civil War began, and was appointed military governor of Tennessee.
He was elected Lincoln’s vice president in 1864, and became president when Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. He opposed the 14th Amendment that gave citizenship to former slaves, was involved in lots of complicated politics, and was not renominated in 1868.
In 1875, Johnson returned to Washington as a senator, the only president who ever did so. He opposed federally guaranteed rights for African Americans, but died five months into his term.
Okay, folks. Let’s take a vote. Who was the worst president in American history?
