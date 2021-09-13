By Rick Cawley
For the Review
When folks head into the 19127 Post Office on Main St. they will most likely pass by a recently unveiled painting of the late 5th District Officer Tab Ali as they enter the building. The painting of Ali will now be on public display as a lasting tribute to the officer that had such a positive influence on the Manayunk business world and local neighbors along the Main St. corridor.
Our community was taken aback as the “fit as a fiddle” ex-Marine succumbed to the COVID virus last fall after the bicycle patrol officer spent years of being a peacemaker and a benevolent presence to those whose path he crossed on a daily basis. Ali was honored by the city back in February at the 5th District headquarters, so this final tip of the hat along his beat will add an additional sense of closure to someone whose engaging personality will not soon be forgotten.
The painting of Officer Ali was created by Fishtown artist Mat Tomezsko, who was approached by the Manayunk Development Corporation to produce a portrait that would capture the essence of Officer Ali. MDC Executive Director Gwen Murphy McCauley was one of several speakers who recalled their lasting memories of their experiences involving this often bigger-than-life character.
Each story added another dimension to a man of incredible generosity, impeccable honor, and a 24-carat heart of gold.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gushed with high praise about how Officer Ali was a genuine reflection of the image that exemplified the truest ideals of the Phila. Police Department, serving his fellow citizens with dignity and respect.
Sgt. Mike Wiercinski, who was Officer Ali’s supervisor at the 5th District for 9 years, recalled several anecdotes that alluded to Ali’s compassionate outlook on humanity and his willingness to always go the extra mile when it came to helping someone out of a jam. The one narrative that sticks out in my mind was the tale of Ali paying a couple’s parking fine after he had given them his word that they wouldn’t get one.
Officer Ali’s sister, Dietrich Johnson, reported how touched her family was over the overwhelming show of support and gratitude bestowed upon them by the police department, business owners, and people off the street who shared nothing but glowing examples of Officer Ali’s valuable contribution of enriching their lives.
Following the official ceremony, attendees queued up to get a parting shot with the painting of Officer Tab Ali whose benevolent spirit will continue to keep a watchful eye over the Main St. business corridor.
John Teague, the unofficial “Mayor of Manayunk” summed up Officer Ali’s lasting impact back in the February tribute when he eloquently stated that “Tab will always be a part of the heart and soul of Manayunk.”