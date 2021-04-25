By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Jr. Baseball and Softball league is in full swing now with games every night and some on weekends. The Renegades and Blue Claws I-Ball teams recently took the field on a pleasant Saturday afternoon and judging by the youngsters' reactions after the game, both squads seemed thrilled just to be playing ball regardless of the score. The I-Ball players hit off of a pitching machine so there are few wasted pitches which keeps the game moving at a pretty brisk clip.