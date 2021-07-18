By Rick Cawley
For the Review
They’re at it again. In fact, the Roxborough/ Manayunk Conservancy is at it just about every week it can mobilize its forces. They perform ecological “Two-On-Tuesday” stewardship sessions from March to October.
The RMC’s most recent target was the Lauriston Pocket Park. This little gem tucked away on Vicaris Street along the edge of the Wissahickon Valley. As they do with each weekly project, the stouthearted volunteers brave pretty much any weather conditions that Mother Nature throws at them. This week, as has been often the case this time of year, the air was hot and shirt-drenching muggy.
Spearheaded by RMC President Tom Landsmann, Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve President Rich Giordano, park steward Suzanne Hagner, the robust crew of nature lovers did what they do week in and week out: de-weed and cut down invasives, remove trash that has been carelessly dumped, and provide the necessary TLC to help maintain the natural beauty at the site.
According to Landsmann, they refer to it as a “transformation.” In 2 hours or less, the RMC volunteers will revitalize their target location. Some of the weekly beautification projects involve planting trees, flowers and shrubs, as well as laying down mulch to add a special touch to their handiwork and help prevent regrowth.
The Lauriston Pocket Park has a nice cross -section of replanted flowers and perennials, courtesy of the dedicated Suzanne Hagler and the generous neighbors along the park’s rim. The park had been overgrown and laden with strewn trash before the Conservancy’s intervention and local neighbors picked up on the campaign. It now sits as another example of driven individuals making their mark on maintaining our community’s natural splendor.
The Conservancy, as it has in the past, continues its commitment to finding permanent solutions to the preservation and maintenance of our community’s greenspaces. They work their magic at a different site each Tuesday followed by a bit of social revelry to celebrate another job well done.
Examples of their far-reaching destinations include Edling Park, Kelly Park, the Upper Roxborough Reservoir, the Fountain St. steps, the Manayunk Gateway, Gorgas Park, Germany Hill, and the Manayunk Canal Trail.
For those wishing to join this ecofriendly crusade or receive weekly notifications, visit roxboroughmanayunkconservancy.org-Conservation,Volunteers.